Rapper Who Threatened To Shoot Donald Trump Arrested—Again

Maine Musik, who once threatened to shoot Donald Trump, ran into more trouble in Louisiana after being caught with new gun charges.

Maine Musik, who once threatened to pop Donald Trump, got arrested again, in Baton Rouge, for more gun trouble, barely a year after finishing a six-year federal bid for the same kind of mess.

The Louisiana rapper, who was once in a group with Master P, got cuffed on July 31 for weapons charges. He’d only been out 11 months from his previous 75-month sentence after pleading guilty in 2019 for being a felon caught with a gun.

Back in 2016, cops hit him with gun and drug charges after a traffic stop. Then in 2018, he got snagged again when his car swerved near a guardrail at a checkpoint.

Officers said he was rambling with shaky hands and found a loaded piece stashed behind a loose panel in his ride. He admitted he was on probation for having codeine syrup at the time.

In 2016, Maine Musik was charged for his role in a robbery of Meaux Guns & Ammo in the city on July 6, 2015. In that case, he was busted after the Secret Service went to his house over a threat to Donald Trump that was posted on his Instagram account.

This led to investigators connecting him to the robbery, after they noticed the guns in his video for “Aint No Comin Down” matched some of the 50 guns that were reported stolen in a gun store robbery.

Maine’s known for putting on for Baton Rouge as a member of “The Luciano Family” featuring TEC, Ace B and Master P.

So far, authorities haven’t dropped the full details on this new arrest, but it’s looking like déjà vu for the rapper.

