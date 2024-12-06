Ray J’s Threat To Expose Rivals & Cryptic Farewell Sparks Alarm 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J fans questioned if he was on drugs after he went on a tirade threatening to put his rivals on blast and disappear.

Ray J went on an alarming rant vowing to expose everyone who has wronged him before disappearing from the spotlight.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur has been making headlines in recent weeks for his increasingly bizarre claims and wild tirades. On Thursday evening (December 5), Ray J hopped on Instagram with a disturbing video. In the short clip, Ray J threatened to go live and put his rivals on blast.

“This n##### wanna play with me?” he began. “Yo, you f##### with the wrong person. I’m going live in 30 minutes and I’m naming all the names that f##### me over out here.”

He went on to say that he’s working out of the country, but the production crew and everyone around him will “pay the f###### price.”

Ray J added a concerning caption, writing, “I hate me! I hate this whole s###!” adding, “Im crashing all the way out tonight – You wont ever hear from me again!” He has since deleted the video.

The video circulated online, leaving fans concerned by his behavior, with one asking, “Is he on drugs?” while another questioned. “Is brandys brother on that powder?”

Others also referenced his famous sister, Brandy Norwood, and suggested his family must be tired of his antics.

“Ray J and Tyrese are exhausting,” another person wrote. “EXHAUSTING! Get some therapy. Spend time with family. Appreciate your loved ones. Be a good person. Life isn’t hard. Why these num.bskulls make it hard.”

Last month, Ray J claimed an unnamed person shot at him and tried to take him out. “They tried to kill me,” he exclaimed.

Then, earlier this week, Ray J claimed his car had been vandalized. He shared a video of his shattered car window, hinting that he knew who was targeting him.