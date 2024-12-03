Ray J Car Window Smashed Weeks After Alleged Attempt On His Life 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J shared a troubling video on his Instagram Stories revealing an unnamed perpetrator had smashed his car window.

On Monday evening (December 2), the singer-turned-entrepreneur took to his Instagram Stories to share a video of the vandalism. In the brief clip, Ray J shows the damage, revealing the shattered glass.

He points out that he has child car seats in the vehicle, highlighting the potential threat to his children. Ray J then addresses the culprit, hinting that he knows both the identity of the person who smashed his car window and their motive.

“That’s what it’s come to,” he says while staring into the camera. “For what I’m tryna do? And you know I know. Like, I know. Okay…alright.”

Ray J Reveals Shattered Car Window

The incident with his car window comes just weeks after Ray J claimed someone tried to shoot him in an attempted hit on his life.

“N##### just tried to shoot me,” he said in an Instagram video November 12. “They tried to kill me, n####.”

While he didn’t share any more details, Ray J implied he was being pressured to apologize for something.

“And you want me to apologize?” he added. “F### you.”

Meanwhile, Ray J has made headlines in recent months following multiple appearances and interviews discussing the allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

During an appearance on Chris Cuomo for NewsNation, the “One Wish” hitmaker expressed disbelief at the onslaught of allegations.

“I think a lot of the stories are becoming out of control, it’s super extreme again,” Ray J said. “You know, you start one way and then as it builds, there’s thousands of people creating a new narrative. When you do your research, do your due diligence on it, a lot of it doesn’t come back real. It’s starting to feel like it’s all one-sided against one man and people are liking it.”