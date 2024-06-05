Ray J Says Diddy Needs An “Exorcism Fast” After Seeing Cassie Assault Video

In a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue, the “Love & Hip Hop” personality was asked about the graphic clip and what it means for the mogul’s future.

Ray J is one of many weighing in on the video of Diddy savagely beating ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura captured in hotel surveillance video in 2016.

In a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue, the Love & Hip Hop personality was asked about the graphic clip and if it means Diddy is over. In so many words, Ray J said Diddy will never recover and needs help beyond the physical realm.

“It’s not OK,” he said of the physical abuse caught on tape. “When somebody is around somebody and we’re counting on them to be our one of our leaders in a space that we’re all trying to get to that’s not acceptable to do and it’s not OK. I mean, it might be forgivable in a sense of a spiritual realm of life or forgive everybody but it’s unforgettable, and that’s where you just draw the line on friendship and hanging out and supporting and being cool. It’s like n##### it’s done, and that’s it.

“And it’s not and it’s not something that n##### can just take lightly. You cannot do that. Not OK. It’s not cool. Period. [The video] was heartbreaking and shameful and unacceptable I’ve never seen nothing like that.

I’ve never seen nothing like that in the history of my life, so that’s a new for me. I don’t know what kind of demon you are, but somebody need to muthafuckin’ perform an exorcism fast.”

And while Ray J seemed to understand Diddy will financially survive, he also suggested the Bad Boy Records mogul will fade into the background and be ostracized in certain circles.

“Life in this industry goes on without certain people because their membership club is revoked, their membership in the club is revoked,” he continued. “It’s over, so you don’t have room to make mistakes like that in the big club—you can’t do that. It’s inexcusable. If you threw a party tonight, the people are your invitation list—that club.

“The people who throw a party tomorrow, a foundation, could be anything. Anything that has substance to it is no longer available for certain people to be invited to.”

CNN released the viral video last month, sending shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. Cassie Ventura eventually addressed the clip in an Instagram post, writing, “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now. But this is only the beginning. “Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously.”

Diddy also spoke on the incident in an Instagram post, telling his followers he was at “rock bottom” at the time of the assault. However, many people felt his apology lacked genuine emotion and reminded him he initially denied ever abusing Ventura. The consensus was he only spoke up after he was caught—not because he was genuinely sorry.