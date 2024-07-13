Remy Ma Roasted Over Lyrics On Fat Joe Single: “Why Would She Start The Song Off Like That?”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Terror Squad vet served six years in prison after being convicted of assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion in connection to the 2007 shooting of Makeda Barnes-Joseph.

So when Fat Joe’s new single, “Outta Control” featuring Remy Ma arrived earlier this week, she quickly became a trending Twitter (X) topic for her questionable bars.

“They say I shot my friend over a band, AND?/Imagine what I’ll do to a b*tch I can’t stand,” she raps.

Immediately, people were wondering if she even thought about what she way saying. As one person asked, “Why would Remy Ma start the song off like that?” Another added, “Remy Ma deadass said ‘I shot my friend over a band… and?!’ Sis that’s not the flex you think it is wtf. It’s giving broke.” One even compared her to Sexyy Red, saying, “If you ask me Remy Ma is a worst role model than Sexyy Red. Do your own Googles iykyk.”

Remy Ma initially gained fame in the early 2000s as a member of the Terror Squad led by Fat Joe. Her notable collaborations with Fat Joe include “Lean Back” and “All the Way Up.” In 2008, Remy Ma faced a significant turning point in her life and career when she was convicted of assault, weapon possession and attempted coercion. The charges stemmed from a 2007 incident where Remy Ma was accused of shooting a former friend outside a Manhattan nightclub over $3,000.

During her six years behind bars, she married fellow rapper Papoose, who frequently advocated for her release. Upon her early release in 2014, Remy Ma returned to rap, determined to rebuild her career and life. Her comeback was marked by the success of “All the Way Up.”

But in recent years, Remy Ma has faced several other challenges, including her split with Papoose and trouble with her son, Jayson Scott. On June 18, police arrested Scott and another man for a 2021 murder in New York. Cops charged Scott and Richard Swygert with first-degree murder for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of Darius Guillebeaux. The pair is also facing weapon possession and reckless endangerment charges, while Scott was given an additional charge of second-degree murder. Police are reportedly investigating the possibility that it was a murder-for-hire plot.

Remy Ma spoke out following her son’s arrest saying, “We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence.”