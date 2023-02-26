Retired NYPD Lieutenant Rips Academy For Hosting “Known Criminal” Cardi B & Her “WAP”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Grammy-winning rapper showed up at the NYPD Police Academy in Queens for a police mentorship program called “Girl Talk” on Friday (February 24)—much to his chagrin.

As she walked in the room, she immediately started dancing for the audience. Retired NYPD lieutenant John D. Macari Jr. was not amused.

Shortly after her visit, Macari shared a clip of the Bronx native at the event. He wrote: "Watch @NYPDnews associate with "known Criminal" @iamcardib while they hold onto the illegal termination of @TheSalGreco for being friends with @RogerJStoneJr. FYI Roger was not drugging & robbing John's of their $ & jewelry, Cardi & her WAP was. #TheFinestUnfiltered."

Shortly after her visit, Macari shared a clip of the Bronx native at the event. He wrote: “Watch @NYPDnews associate with “known Criminal” @iamcardib while they hold onto the illegal termination of @TheSalGreco for being friends with @RogerJStoneJr. FYI Roger was not drugging & robbing John’s of their $ & jewelry, Cardi & her WAP was. #TheFinestUnfiltered.”

Watch @NYPDnews associate with “known Criminal” @iamcardib while they hold onto the illegal termination of @TheSalGreco for being friends with @RogerJStoneJr. FYI Roger was not drugging & robbing John’s of their $ & jewelry, Cardi & her WAP was. #TheFinestUnfiltered pic.twitter.com/kAo6VJq33D — John D. Macari Jr. 🇺🇸🗽 (@JohnDMacari) February 24, 2023

Macari is referring to Cardi B’s sordid, not-so-secret past. While streaming on Instagram Live in 2019, Cardi voiced her frustrations with people who claimed she doesn’t deserve her success. She attempted to prove she earned it but wound up giving critics more ammunition by admitting she drugged and robbed men for money.

“N-ggas must’ve forgot, my n-gga, the s### that I did to muthafuckin’ survive,” she said. “I had to go strip. I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna f### me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel.’ And I drugged n-ggas up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do. Nothing was muthafuckin’ handed to me, my n-gga. Nothing!”

Cardi B pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment for her role in the strip club brawl. She was sentenced to 15 hours of community service, which was supposed to be completed by January 17. After failing to meet the required hours, she asked the judge to extend the deadline. The judge obliged and she was given until March 1. It appears Cardi B has completed her hours and accepted responsibility for her behavior.

“My brains are burning from waking up early, community service then studio,” she wrote in a Twitter post. “But I did the crime ‘I only have myself to blame.'”