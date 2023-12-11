Rich The Kid Arrested During Miami Beach Hotel Bomb Threat Incident

According to Miami-Dade County inmate records, the rapper was taken into custody for defying law enforcement’s orders.

Rich The Kid was arrested in Miami Beach on Sunday (December 10). According to Miami-Dade County inmate records, the rapper was taken into custody for defying law enforcement’s orders during a bomb threat at a South Beach hotel. TMZ reports local police officers had established a perimeter with police tape to prevent anyone from entering the SLS Hotel. But Rich The Kid insisted he needed to get into his hotel room and continued badgering the police.

Although Rich The Kid was warned he’d be arrested if he kept attempting to get inside, he persisted. He was heard saying, “I’ll bond out in 20 minutes.” He then walked to another corner of the property, where he was confronted by hotel security and told he couldn’t enter. He responded, “Stop me” and then proceeded to climb over the fence onto the property.

Once inside the hotel, he encountered a K-9 unit and the officer told him to leave, but Rich The Kid refused. He was then taken into custody and hauled off to jail. Rich The Kid now faces two misdemeanors: resisting an officer without violence and trespass. Each charged required. $1,000 bond and it looks like he already posted.

Rich The Kid has been arrested before. In March 2021, he was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport for carrying a loaded firearm in public. TSA agents discovered the weapon in his carry-on luggage as he attempted to board a flight. Footage of him being obtained by LAX authorities at LAX promptly made the rounds, although the ordeal didn’t last long. He was released less than six hours later.

The 31-year-old has also been entangled in multiple lawsuits. In December 2021, he was sued by the landlord of Manhattan’s East Village 14 Owner LLC for not paying his rent. The suit came less than a year after a Beverly Hills landlord sued Rich The Kid and won. A Los Angeles judge later ordered him to pay $323,214 in back rent.