Rich The Kid Released After Being Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Firearm At LAX

It looks like Rich The Kid made a serious mistake by taking a weapon into LAX. According to multiple outlets, the Rich Forever Music label founder born Dimitri Roger was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
TMZ reports Rich The Kid has since been released from police custody after being booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public. Allegedly, airport security found a firearm in the 28-year-old rapper’s carry-on luggage.
Footage of Rich The Kid being obtained by authorities at LAX hit the internet yesterday. The arrest apparently took place around 1 pm PT. The New York-born, Georgia-raised rhymer was reportedly set free by 6:30 pm PT.
Rich ended 2020 by dropping the 15-track joint project Nobody Safe with Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again. However, Rich began 2021 by feuding with his own Rich Forever artist Jay Critch and trashing “old n#####” in Hip Hop.
The Boss Man album creator eventually turned his attention back to music. In late January, Rich released the posse cut “Nasty” with Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Flo Milli. That same month, he also let loose the Lucky 7 EP featuring the aforementioned female rappers as well as DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Quavo, Takeoff, and Siptee.