Rick Ross Splits With Girlfriend Days After She Defended Their Relationship 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross is back on the market after splitting from cosmetics brand owner Justice Williams following a brief relationship.

Rick Ross is single again after splitting with his new girlfriend, Justice Williams, less than two months after going public and days after Williams dismissed breakup rumors.

Rozay debuted his relationship with the cosmetics brand owner in mid-October, lavishing her in diamonds, enjoying dates at the zoo and whisking her off on a romantic trip to Dubai.

However, according to a TikTok Williams posted on Wednesday (December 16), the relationship is over. Furthermore, Williams claims she was the one to end their brief romance.

She shared a video of herself dancing in a robe, writing, “When your 30 minutes up,” over the video.

Williams elaborated in the comment section announcing, “I broke up with him.”

She also explained deleted all traces of Rozay from her Instagram. “Gotta start fresh,” she wrote. “It’s almost a new year.”

However, just two days earlier, Justice Williams insisted she and Rick Ross were still going strong during an Instagram Live.

“I never said that anyone broke up,” she asserted. “Don’t come painting a narrative. Don’t do that. I’m still very much happily in my relationship.”

The breakup comes weeks after Williams shut down trolls claiming she wouldn’t last 90 days with Rick Ross.

She claimed “God” and “divine timing” brought her to Ross before addressing doubters who said the romance wouldn’t last.

“Like y’all said, if I’m here for 30, 60, 90 days, then so be it,” Williams said. “But when I’m here past 30, 60, 90 days, I want everybody to go buy me some type of electronic. Y’all owe me.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ross’ ex, Tia Kemp, accurately predicted the split back in November. She joked that Ross has Williams under “contract” and said the couple will be over before the end of the year.

“Y’all know the girl will be gone in the month,” she declared. “Probably before Christmas, man. He got too many children he gotta f###### support for Christmas. The b#### ain’t going to get nothing.”