Right Said Fred Call Beyoncé “Such An Arrogant Person” For Using ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Without Asking 

The British duo claim everybody else asked their permission to use the iconic song but Beyoncé didn’t because she’s “arrogant.”

Right Said Fred are the latest act to complain about Beyoncé using samples or interpolations of their best loved songs on her Renaissance album.

Brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass are unhappy that the superstar songstress didn’t ask them before interpolating their 1991 hit song “I’m Too Sexy” on “Alien Superstar.”

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person,” Right Said Fred told U.K. tabloid The Sun. “She just had probably thought ‘come and get me,’ so we heard about it after the fact, when you did.”

They went on to state that unlike Beyoncé, “everyone else,” including Drake and Taylor Swift “came to us.” Drizzy’s 2021 hit with Future and Young Thug “Way 2 Sexy,” uses the song. Taylor Swift used the track on her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The duo has no plans to pursue legal action saying, “We cant stop it. There is nothing we can do. It is s###.”

When a Twitter user suggest they might file a lawsuit, Right Said Fred again denied they would do so. “We’re delighted Beyoncé is using our melody,” they said. “A simple ‘please’ or ‘may I’ would have been nice.

While Beyoncé hasn’t replied to the British group’s remarks, she might respond the same way she did when Kelis had a similar gripe. The Grammy Award winner removed an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from Renaissance “Energy” after Kelis criticised her.