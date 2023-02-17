Rihanna Explains Why She Dresses Her Son In Pink & Florals: “Fluidity In Fashion Is Best” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna revealed how much she loves dressing her little boy, opting for unconventional choices because kids’ clothes are boring.

Global fashion icon Rihanna has found a new muse in her baby son with A$AP Rocky, although she isn’t thrilled with the existing choices in the childrenswear market. So much so that she could even add a new youth line to her ever-expanding Fenty empire.

The new superstar parents opened up about their blossoming family during their recent cover story with British Vogue. The “Lift Me Up” hitmaker revealed how much she enjoys selecting her little boy’s clothes, especially unconventional ones.

“One of my favourite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky’s,” she said, referring to the tartan kilt and ripped jeans that she dressed her son in. “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it.”

Asap Rocky can literally pull off anything he wears plus a kilt pic.twitter.com/Prwr1BkfN6 — ILeana(𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐬) (@liliq101) May 20, 2021

Rihanna revealed that she values “fluidity” when choosing her son’s clothes, opting for florals and hot pink.

“I put him in floral stuff,” she explained before adding, “I put him in hot pink. I love that.” RiRi continued “I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”

Will Rihanna Add Childrenswear To The Fenty Brand

However, sometimes even the men’s section leaves Rihanna wanting more. The youngest self-made billionaire in the United States often opts for bespoke designs for her little man.

“When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so…they’re sooo boring,” Rihanna shared. “I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’”

One outfit Rihanna loved was the “little Chrome Hearts diaper cover” her son sported on the Vogue cover which she branded his “little gothic look.”

The Fenty empire owner, who recently announced her pregnancy, might add childrenswear to her brand. When asked if she would consider launching a babies’ clothing line, Rihanna replied, “I feel like the kids need it…Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool.”