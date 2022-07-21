Rihanna Files New “Fenty Hair” Trademarks; Could Soon Sell Wigs & Other Hair Care Items 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna just filed new trademark applications that could see her fans sporting wigs and other hair pieces from her “Fenty Hair” brand.

Rhianna continues to make major business moves while taking some time out from the public eye to enjoy her new motherhood.

The superstar singer-turned-mogul is expanding her wildly successful empire, and her latest venture, “Fenty Hair” could see fans wearing wigs by Rihanna.

Her company, Roraj Trade, LLC, recently filed legal documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office targeted towards hair care.

On March 3, Rihanna added two “Fenty Hair” categories covering a range of hair care products, including various hairbrushes and combs, hair accessories, and several styling implements. Notably, the trademark also encompasses hair extensions, wigs, false hair, and toupees.

The two new filings add to the existing two categories filed last year (Mar. 3), covering everything from styling, straightening, relaxing, and waving products to hair color and even hair glitter.

The trademark applications could see Rihanna take over the hair care industry as the singer has a loyal fanbase worldwide. Her global empire includes Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty making her a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, Rihanna traveled to Paris this weekend to support her man A$AP Rocky during his European tour. The new mom looked like her stylish self while walking around the city ahead of Rocky’s Lollapalooza concert.

She donned a navy, green, and white ensemble from Adidas x Balenciaga, with pantaleggings covering her pumps. The trendsetter accessorized the sporty look with layers of necklaces, adding her signature glamor.

Rihanna spotted at Lollapalooza

July 17, 2022 pic.twitter.com/mCumPWAewk — Ultimate Rihanna (@urihannacom) July 20, 2022