The Grammy-winning singer is reigniting her adventurous fashion sense after spending time in "mom mode," admitting she missed the creativity of dressing up but is finally having fun with style again.

Rihanna is stepping back into the world of high fashion after devoting the last two years to motherhood, revealing that she’s finally having fun with style again after spending time in “mom mode.”

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Grammy Award-winning artist and Fenty mogul candidly admitted that after welcoming her sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky in 2022 and 2023, respectively, her once-bold approach to dressing took a backseat to practicality and exhaustion.

“I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own (now),” Rihanna shared. “Everything is so … logical. What makes sense? What’s easy? What’s fast? I try not to overthink all that stuff, but you’re leaving the house. It kind of stops you from going out. How much energy do I have to put into getting ready? Doing my make-up, doing my hair, and then going to the closet and figuring out which three things in this entire room make sense together? You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun.”

Known for effortlessly pushing boundaries in both music and style, Rihanna admitted that the creative spark behind her fashion choices had dimmed while adjusting to life with two young children. But now, that spark is flickering back to life.

“Now I’m starting to just remember what I loved about it: the juxtaposition, putting the things together that don’t make sense,” she said. “My fashion has always been driven by my mood, and my mood was on mom mode for a minute.”

Even though she enjoys serving up well-thought-out looks when she steps out in public, the 37-year-old singer confessed that not every outing calls for a full glam session. Sometimes, comfort wins—especially when food is involved.

“I went to Giorgio’s (restaurant) the other night in my Savage onesie,” she said. “I was like, ‘The only thing I’m going to do right now is put heels on,’ and that’s it. I just want to eat. Why do I have to dress up for that? I just want the food.”