Roberta Flack—Renowned Singer Sampled By Fugees, Lil Kim & More—Dies At 88

Her death was attributed to cardiac arrest while she was being transported to a medical facility, following her long battle with ALS.

Renowned singer and pianist Roberta Flack, whose soulful voice and poignant ballads made her a defining figure in American music, died on Monday (February 24) at 88.

Flack's death was attributed to cardiac arrest as she was being transported to a medical facility. It follows her long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which she publicly disclosed in 2022. Manager Suzanne Koga issued a statement at the time, saying, "(The disease) has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak. But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."

Flack’s musical journey began in Black Mountain, North Carolina, where she displayed prodigious talent as a pianist. She received a scholarship to Howard University at just 15 years old, initially aspiring to be a concert pianist. But her career took a different path after she began performing in clubs and caught the attention of Atlantic Records. Her debut album, First Take, was released in 1969 and featured “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” which became a massive hit after being featured in Clint Eastwood’s film Play Misty for Me in 1972.

Flack’s legacy includes iconic hits such as “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” both of which earned her Grammy Awards for Record of the Year in consecutive years, a first for any artist. Throughout her career, her music resonated with audiences and influenced a new generation of artists across multiple genres. Her songs have been sampled by numerous Hip-Hop artists, bridging the gap between soul and contemporary music.

Examples include: The Fugees who covered Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song” for 1996’s The Score, “Where Is the Love” sampled by Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg, “Take Me Home” sampled by Terror Squad and “Grown Ass Kid” by Chance the Rapper featuring Mick Jenkins and Alex Wiley. Lil Kim also sampled Flack’s “Hey That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” for the 1996 Hard Core track “Queen B####.”

Flack’s impact on music extends beyond her chart-topping hits; she was celebrated for her ability to convey deep emotion through song and for her contributions to the genre known as “quiet storm.” Her artistry has left an indelible mark on the music industry, influencing countless artists along the way.