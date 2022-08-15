Rod Wave’s ‘Beautiful Mind’ Album On Pace To Debut At No. 1

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Alone” performer is looking to add another Number One to his résumé.

Florida’s Rod Wave may not be considered an A-list Hip Hop artist at the moment. However, the rapper has a loyal fan base that keeps putting Wave near the top of the album chart.

Rod Wave released his Beautiful Mind studio LP on August 12. The project came out on the same day as some heavy competition. Traumazine by Megan Thee Stallion dropped that Friday as well.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind is greatly outpacing Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine when it comes to early sales projections. In fact, Beautiful Mind is on pace to debut at No. 1.

HDD reports that Beautiful Mind will bring in between 120,000 units and 140,000 units. That range should be enough to place Rod Wave atop next week’s Billboard 200 rankings.

Previously, Rod Wave scored a #1 album last year with SoulFly. The album brought in 130,000 first-week units. His debut LP, Ghetto Gospel, peaked at #10 in 2019. 2020’s Pray 4 Love reach #2.

If Beautiful Mind makes it to #1 on the Billboard 200, Rod Wave will join other Hip Hop acts to lead the rankings in 2022. Seven rappers have earned a #1 album over the last eight months.

Gunna’s DS4Ever, Lil Durk’s 7220, Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry, Future’s I Never Liked You, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind peaked at No. 1.