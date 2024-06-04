Roddy Ricch Responds To People Saying He Fell Off

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Some social media users think “The Box” hitmaker’s career has taken a downturn.

Roddy Ricch recently teased the release of a new full-length project tentatively titled The Navy Album. As he prepares to drop his next body of work, the Compton-raised rapper shared a message for his haters.

The Navy Album will follow 2019’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial and 2021’s Live Life Fast. Ricch’s debut studio LP became a commercial success. The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial single “The Box” had an 11-week reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Plus, Roddy Ricch earned a 2x-platinum plaque from the RIAA for the Billboard 200 chart-topping Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. However, Live Life Fast peaked at No. 4 and only remained on the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks.

The dropoff in sales from his first album to his second album caused some Hip-Hop followers to declare that Ricch has fallen off as a recording artist. The 25-year-old performer reacted to those negative comments.

“Imagine if I had a dollar for every time they said I FELL OFF, I’d be a billionaire [red anatomical heart emoji],” Roddy Ricch tweeted on Sunday (June 2). That post amassed more than 19,000 likes on the X social media platform.

imagine if I had a dollar for every time they said I FELL OFF i’d be a billionaire 🫀 — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) June 2, 2024

Some X users pushed back on Roddy Ricch suggesting his career has not seen a significant dropoff in recent years. For instance, one person wrote, “No disrespect, but what would you call it? A subtle fade into obscurity?”

Someone else replied, “You went off for long bro… you starve your fans of new music… that’s bad… we all thought you fell off.” Another commenter tweeted, “But you really fell off [pensive face emoji]. I still love you tho.”

Roddy Ricch also received love from his more hardened supporters. A fan declared, “They could never make me hate you.” Ricch also got a reply that read, “You got this bruh. I know you boutta come with sumn crazy.”

2024 saw the arrival of Roddy Ricch’s “Survivor’s Remorse” song on May 31. In addition, the Grammy Award winner showed up on the “Let It Breathe” collaboration off Atlanta rapper Gunna’s 2024 album One of Wun.