Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Leads 2020 Song Revenue Year-End Chart

December 23, 2020

Songs by The Weeknd, Future, and Jack Harlow racked up money too.

(AllHipHop News) 

As 2020 comes to an end, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch can look back at the last 12 months as a commerical success. His hit record “The Box” spent eleven weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 rankings and earned the RIAA’s 7x-Platinum certification.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial track made $6,272,797 in 2020. The single reportedly made $164,997 from sales and $6,107,800 from streams to land at #1 on the Song Revenue Year-End chart.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” came in at #2 with $4,863,559. DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch ($4,345,304), Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake ($4,251,106), and Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin” ($3,961,078) round out the Top 5.

Roddy Ricch also picked up accolades from various media outlets and streaming platforms. “The Box” was Spotify’s most-streamed song in the United States and Apple Music’s most-streamed song globally. Plus, the 22-year-old artist won Apple Music’s Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year awards.

