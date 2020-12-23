Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Leads 2020 Song Revenue Year-End Chart

(AllHipHop News)
As 2020 comes to an end, Compton rapper Roddy Ricch can look back at the last 12 months as a commerical success. His hit record “The Box” spent eleven weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 rankings and earned the RIAA’s 7x-Platinum certification.
According to HitsDailyDouble, the Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial track made $6,272,797 in 2020. The single reportedly made $164,997 from sales and $6,107,800 from streams to land at #1 on the Song Revenue Year-End chart.
Here's the full 2020 HITS Song Revenue Year-End Chart: pic.twitter.com/3M6RbasRVB
— Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) December 23, 2020
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” came in at #2 with $4,863,559. DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch ($4,345,304), Future’s “Life Is Good” featuring Drake ($4,251,106), and Jack Harlow’s “Whats Poppin” ($3,961,078) round out the Top 5.
Roddy Ricch also picked up accolades from various media outlets and streaming platforms. “The Box” was Spotify’s most-streamed song in the United States and Apple Music’s most-streamed song globally. Plus, the 22-year-old artist won Apple Music’s Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year awards.