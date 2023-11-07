Roland Martin Clowns Tasha K Over Viral Fight Video By Mentioning Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The political commentator tagged the “WAP” rapper on social media.

Veteran journalist Roland Martin is best known for currently hosting his Roland Martin Unfiltered digital series. While he mostly focuses on politics, the cultural critic decided to share his thoughts on controversial YouTuber Tasha K as well.

According to reports, Tasha K got into a physical altercation at a party in Miami. Footage of the melee spread across the internet. The We In Miami Podcast posted the video on Monday (November 6).

Hollywood Unlocked picked up the story and reposted the brawl video to the outlet’s Instagram page. Roland Martin jumped into the blog’s comment section to give his take on Tasha K’s filmed skirmish.

“She’s trying to land a show on @thezeusnetwork to pay @iamcardib that $4M! 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑,” wrote Roland Martin about the UnwineWithTashaK host.

The Houston-bred journalist’s comment referred to Tasha K losing a nearly $4 million defamation lawsuit to Hip-Hop recording artist Cardi B. A Georgia jury sided with Cardi in that infamous 2022 court case.

Tasha K has repeatedly taken aim at other celebrities besides Cardi B. She recently had a highly-publicized feud with rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden over an unreleased interview for his show.

For his part, Roland Martin has also publicly blasted several Hip-Hop figures for various reasons. The former CNN contributor has called out Lil Wayne, Diddy, Busta Rhymes and Waka Flocka Flame in recent years.