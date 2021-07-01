Roland Martin Calls Out Diddy’s Revolt For Posting Fake News About Biz Markie’s Death

Biz Markie’s name is trending on social media this morning. That is because there were rumors circulating that the legendary New York-bred Hip Hop artist passed away, but the man born Marcel Theo Hall is still alive.

A representative for Biz Markie released the following statement:

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers, and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.” Representative for Biz Markie (via Revolt)

In addition, veteran journalist Roland Martin confirmed that reports of Biz Markie are untrue. The news show host also called out the Revolt network and its founder Sean “Diddy” Combs for running an article claiming the “Just a Friend” hitmaker was deceased. The story has since been taken down from the Revolt website.

“Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends, and fans,” tweeted Roland Martin.

The former CNN contributor added, “The folks at @revolttv owe the public an apology for posting that story. I know @Diddy and [Revolt CEO] @Detavio. There should be an IMMEDIATE assessment of their journalistic protocols to determine how that story got published on the site. There must be editorial standards in place.”

Folks, @BizMarkie has NOT died. I have been in contact with sources who are texting and talking to his wife. My source talked to Biz TODAY. Per his wife, Biz HAS NOT passed away. Please stop responding to non-credible sources. This hurts the family, friends and fans." — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021

Biz Markie was hospitalized in 2020 due to complications from Type II Diabetes. He also reportedly suffered a stroke that same year. According to HipHopDX, the stroke made it difficult for Markie to communicate, and he was sent to a rehab facility in the Washington, DC area.

In April, fellow Juice Crew member Big Daddy Kane spoke about Biz Markie’s health condition. Kane told The Breakfast Club, “He’s getting better and stronger every day. Last time I talked to him on the phone, he got a real light voice, but last time I talked on the phone he stuck his middle finger up at me so I think he’s coming along.”

When I see a "story," I first READ the article. I look to see what they are basing the information. When Twitter went crazy with the lie about @BizMarkie dying, I called a close friend of his, an industry legend. He said, "I talked to Biz today." Not good enough. 2/7 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021

What did I do there? I CALLED a source. I didn't RT some b####### someone else "reported." I chose to VERIFY myself. My source then called the wife. I then was SPECIFIC in my questions to establish the timeline before I "published." This is what real journalists do. 4/7 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021

The folks at @revolttv owe the public an apology for posting that story. I know @Diddy and @Detavio. There should be an IMMEDIATE assessment of their journalistic protocols to determine how that story got published on the site. There must be editorial standards in place. 6/7 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021