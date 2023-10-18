Roland Martin Blasts Waka Flocka For Endorsing Donald Trump For President

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“You clearly don’t know s### about politics.”

Waka Flocka Flame has been a very vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump for years. The rapper’s recent endorsement of the MAGA Republican leader still did not sit well with political commentator Roland Martin.

Donald Trump announced his latest campaign for the White House on November 15, 2022. The ex-reality television show star currently leads the race for the 2024 Republican nomination by a wide margin in the polls.

This week saw Waka Flocka Flame share a photo of himself with Donald Trump with the hashtag #NewProfilePic and a post that read “TRUMP2024.” Roland Martin responded, “100% trash endorsement of Trump from @WakaFlocka.”

Waka Flocka also received pushback from other people online. The New York-born, Georgia-raised entertainer returned to the X app to walk back his jump into the political space.

“I’m not a politician and I don’t wanna talk politics,” tweeted Waka. “I only answer to the people that made me and that’s my FANS aka THE PEOPLE… I love y’all with every bone in my body man.”

I’m an not a politician and i don’t wanna talk politics… i only answer to the people that made me and that’s my FANS aka THE PEOPLE… i love y’all with every bone in my body man Squaddd — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) October 17, 2023

Roland Martin once again had some things to say in response to Waka Flocka’s social media post. The host of Roland Martin Unfiltered mentioned that Waka apparently backed Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“And you clearly don’t know s### about politics. Or did you forget all you learned when campaigning for @SenatorWarnock @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff in the 2020 runoff? Do I need to pull the videos? I have them ALL since we live streamed several @blkvotesmatter rallies,” Martin wrote.

Back in 2020, Waka Flocka declared Donald Trump was a better president than Barack Obama. The following year the ex-POTUS presented Flocka with a Lifetime Achievement Award. However, the “No Hands” hitmaker also tweeted “F### Donald J. Trump” in 2015.