Mariah The Scientist Arrested For Battery In Atlanta

The Young Thug associate has her own legal troubles.

Mariah The Scientist has been accused of attacking a woman at Atlanta’s Cavo Kitchen & Cocktails lounge on March 28. Local police arrested the 26-year-old singer born Mariah Amani Buckles.

According to reports, Cleopatra Dues claimed Mariah The Scientist grabbed her by the wig unprovoked. The woman also allegedly suffered minor scratches on her feet.

Authorities took Buckles into custody on May 1 and charged her with battery and simple battery. The To Be Eaten Alive album creator exited the Fulton County jail later that day on bond.

Mariah The Scientist has released numerous songs, including 2020’s “Always n Forever” featuring Lil Baby. Additionally, she appeared on projects by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and 21 Savage.

The former St. John’s University student also became headline news for dating currently incarcerated rapper Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams. The YSL leader faces RICO-related charges in Georgia.

“It’s almost like jail solidified our relationship,” Mariah The Scientist stated in October 2023. “I’m willing to wait it out because I feel like he’s the one. If I didn’t really see that in him, I probably wouldn’t.”

In 2023, Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist released the companion songs “From a Man” and “From A Woman.” Mariah also tapped Thug as a guest feature on “Ride” off her To Be Eaten Alive studio LP.