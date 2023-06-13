Rubi Rose Faces Lawsuit For Damages Caused During “Twork” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An LA-based visual artist accuses the ‘For the Streets’ creator of ruining her artwork.

Kentucky-born rapper Rubi Rose could be headed to court. Her 2021 music video for “TWORK” left an art studio needing repairs, according to a new lawsuit.

TMZ reports Analia Saban sued Rubi Rose, her HitCo label, and directors Jay and Georgio Rodriguez. The conceptual artist claimed the defendants are responsible for damaging her property.

Apparently, a high-pressure fire truck hose marred Analia Saban’s building as well as high-valued art pieces. Saban’s suit claims Rubi Rose’s “TWORK” video shoot caused at least six figures in damages.

The Hollywood Fire Authority supposedly rented the firefighter equipment to Rubi Rose’s team. Analia Saban also named the company in her suit for not properly training the crew.

Rubi Rose’s official “TWORK” music video amassed more than 2 million views on YouTube since its premiere in July 2021. The 90-second visual is currently “unlisted” on the platform.

The “TWORK” lyric video is still publicly available on Rose’s verified YouTube channel. That version presently has 242,000 YouTube plays. It debuted two weeks before the official music video.

Additionally, Rose racked up streams for singles such as “Big Mouth” and “He In His Feelings.” The former Georgia State University student also got a major co-sign when she appeared in Cardi B’s record-breaking “WAP” video.

Rubi Rose dropped her debut mixtape, For the Streets, in December 2020. Freebandz leader Future and OVO singer PartyNextDoor contributed to that 8-track project. Plus, Rose has collaborated with Rob $tone, Asian Doll, and Rich The Kid.