Security Guard Demands New Trial, Citing Cardi B Pen Throwing Incident

Cardi B’s courtroom battle with Emani Ellis reignited as the former security guard filed an appeal to overturn her failed lawsuit.

Cardi B is once again at the center of a courtroom clash as former security guard Emani Ellis pushes for a new trial in Los Angeles after losing her $24 million lawsuit against the Hip-Hop star in September 2025.

Ellis’s legal team filed a motion on October 31 alleging the original trial was tainted by judicial missteps, including the judge’s decision to allow two witnesses to testify.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Ellis claims those testimonies unfairly influenced the jury. But Cardi B‘s attorneys fired back, pointing out that Ellis had previously tried to recruit one of those same witnesses to support her own case.

The original lawsuit stemmed from a 2018 confrontation where Ellis, who was then working security, accused the rapper of physically attacking her.

The allegations included being hit in the face and body, spat on and verbally insulted. After just two days of testimony, the jury took roughly an hour to return a unanimous verdict clearing Cardi B of all assault and battery claims.

Ellis’s motion also referenced Cardi B’s brief altercation with a reporter outside the courthouse during the trial.

Her lawyers argued that the pen-throwing incident may have influenced jurors and warranted further examination. Cardi B’s team dismissed that angle, saying the jury had been explicitly instructed to focus only on the evidence presented in court.

“This is a last-ditch effort to revive a case that was thoroughly examined and fairly decided,” Cardi B’s attorneys argued, labeling the retrial request as meritless.

Ellis faces an uphill battle. In civil appeals, the burden falls on the losing party to prove that significant procedural errors occurred and directly impacted the outcome. Without that, courts are unlikely to overturn the original ruling.

The trial’s swift conclusion in September allowed Cardi B to move forward with her career and personal life.

After her courtroom win, Cardi B made it clear she wouldn’t tolerate lawsuits she considers baseless. She vowed to pursue legal action against anyone attempting to use the courts for what she described as “cash grabs.”