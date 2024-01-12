Sexyy Red Unveils Baby Daddy With Maternity Shoot Photos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red shared her new maternity shoot photos, giving fans a glimpse of her baby daddy, although she swiftly deleted the post.

Sexyy Red chose her maternity shoot to reveal her baby daddy to the world.

Fans have speculated about the father’s identity since the “Skee Yee” hitmaker announced her pregnancy last year.

On Thursday night (January 11), Sexyy Redd shared her recent maternity photos, including some shots with her baby daddy. However, she made sure to conceal his face so the unnamed man couldn’t be identified.

Sexyy Red seemingly instantly regretted her post. Shortly after unveiling her unborn baby’s father, she took the photos down and shared a message in her IG stories. “Yal messy,” she wrote alongside a thumbs-down emoji.

Sexyy Red Struggled To Hide Pregnancy On Tour

Earlier on Thursday, Sexyy Red opened up about hiding her growing bump while on tour with Drake.

“When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like tryna suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant,” she explained to Billboard. “And I had to practice my breathing — like before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in, so I’m like, just forget about it.”

She continued: “I was pregnant on the Drake tour and the Moneybagg [Yo] tour but nobody knew. People started suspecting it on the Drake tour because there was videos and pictures of me coming out. That’s the only reason I was hiding it because I just wanted me and my family and friends to know.”

Last year, the St. Louis native caused confusion over her relationship status after previewing her song “Bow Wow Wow (F My Baby Dad).” She tried to set the record straight, but her update did little to clear up the uncertainty.

“If my baby daddy’s in jail and I always say ‘free my baby daddy,’ but now I’m saying ‘fk my baby daddy,’ do y’all really think I’m pregnant by a n#### in jail?” she asked. “Like, how do y’all think that works? We grown; I want y’all to use y’all antennas. Stop playing stupid. It’s getting annoying.”