Sexyy Red Screams Free Her Lover In Unlikely Ode To Incarcerated Men

Sexyy Red has an unorthodox type of love with a man in jail! She just wants her man to be free for the holidays.

In her latest single, “Free My N###a,” Sexyy Red explores a theme reminiscent of Mariah Carey’s festive hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Yes, she only wants one thing for the looming holiday. The St. Louis rapper would love if Santa could free her thug-loved one for some much-needed holiday spirit. Hood Hottest Princess Deluxe, her looming album, is on the way and this track hints at what may follow.

The song begins with a touching moment – slightly meloncholy – where Sexyy Red and her child express their longing for the father. It is also important to not that there is clearly a baby in her belly. Suddently, without emotion, Sexyy Red delves into her emotions with her trademark rap style.

She raps, “Say he facin’ time, hell yeah, I’m a Skype somethin’ / Soon as he come home from the pen’, I let him bite somethin’ / That’s my baby, hell yeah, we in love / First day home, let him shoot up the club / Heard that n###a on the fifth floor, let me kite him / When I don’t hear from my n###a, I write him / He a bad boy, I don’t care, that’s how I like ’em / Yeah, free my n###a ’til it’s backward.”

Sexyy Red, a well-known underdog, is now known for her determination and success and now her unwavering love.

You can listen to “Free My Love” below.