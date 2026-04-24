Grandpa Robbers Tell Their Story in Kim Kardashian Docuseries

Kim Kardashian’s infamous 2016 Paris robbery is getting the docuseries treatment with exclusive access to the actual robbers and their lawyers.

Kim Kardashian is about to relive one of the most intense moments of her life on screen, and this time she’s not calling the shots. Canal+ is dropping a four-part docuseries called “Kim, the Diamond and the Grandpa Robbers” that digs deep into the 2016 Paris Fashion Week heist that left her bound at gunpoint in her own apartment.

The production company Pernel Media is handling the project, and they’re bringing something most people haven’t seen before: direct access to the actual robbers and the lawyers who defended them in court.

Here’s what went down that night. Five masked men dressed as police officers broke into her Parisian rental, tied her up with duct tape and plastic cable ties, locked her in the bathroom, and made off with roughly six million dollars in jewelry.

The crown jewel was a twenty-carat diamond ring that Kanye West had given her, which she’d been flaunting on social media just hours before the robbery.

According to Variety, the series explores how this wasn’t some random smash-and-grab operation but a carefully orchestrated plan built on insider knowledge.

The trial wrapped up in early 2025 with eight people convicted and two acquitted out of twelve defendants. The press nicknamed them the “Grandpa Robbers” because most of them were senior citizens or close to it, which made the whole thing even more surreal.

The filmmakers behind the docuseries are framing this as a collision between two completely different worlds: a hyper-visible global celebrity and a crew of veteran criminals attempting one final score.

The robbers knew the diamond’s value, but they completely underestimated the magnitude of the world surrounding it.

What makes this project stand out is that Kim isn’t involved in the production, which means the filmmakers have creative freedom to tell the story however they see fit.

Directors Agnès Buthion and executive producers Samuel Kissous and Fabrice Frank are crafting what they’re calling a “premium pop crime series” that combines strong storytelling with international appeal.

The international version is already in production, with delivery scheduled for early 2027, and CNN reported that the trial verdicts sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

The docuseries will premiere on Canal+ with an international rollout coming next year.