Kanye West Books Prague Concert While European Tour Implodes

Kanye West locks in a Prague concert for July 25 while his entire European tour crumbles around him.

Kanye West just locked in a Prague concert for July 25, as his entire European comeback tour is collapsing around him.

The Chuchle Arena racecourse confirmed the performance through director Zuzana Rambova on Thursday, with HUGO Production company handling the booking.

Yet this single confirmed date masks a much larger reality: nearly every other stop on his planned June and July European run has either been canceled or postponed.

The UK rejected him entirely, forcing the cancellation of three Wireless Festival dates in London. Marseille’s mayor made it clear he’s unwelcome there, and West himself postponed that June show.

Poland scrapped his concert. Switzerland followed suit.

According to KPVI, the Dutch government said they wouldn’t block him from performing in early June, but that’s about the only European country still willing to have him at this point.

This isn’t West’s first attempt to perform in Prague.

The city already rejected him once before after citizens pushed back against his previous festival appearance.

Almost 15,000 people signed a petition demanding Prague block him over his song “Heil Hitler,” Nazi merchandise, and glorification of Nazi crimes.

Prague’s deputy for culture Jiří Pospíšil was direct about it: “Prague is not a place to celebrate Nazism. We experienced the horrors of World War II firsthand, and now we should not give space to people who glorify these crimes. I am strongly against Kanye West performing in Prague. A person who does not hide his admiration for Hitler has no business in Prague.”

The 48-year-old Grammy winner’s Australian visa was revoked by the Department of Home Affairs specifically because of the “Heil Hitler” track.

His behavior also led to the cancellation of an entire Slovakian hip-hop festival he was supposed to headline last year, with thousands of citizens petitioning against his appearance.

West has won 24 Grammy Awards throughout his career, but his recent statements and releases have made him radioactive across Europe.

Madrid remains the only other confirmed European date still standing