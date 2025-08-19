Kanye West Banned From Prague Performance As Citizens Protest His Praise Of Hitler

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West was swiftly shut down by Prague’s mayor after thousands of Czech citizens signed a petition demanding the city block him from any potential performance over his public praise of Adolf Hitler and use of Nazi imagery.

Almost 15,000 people signed the petition urging Prague officials to stop West from performing in the Czech capital, citing his recent song “Heil Hitler,” merchandise featuring swastikas and his repeated glorification of Nazi crimes.

The petition argued that allowing the rapper to perform would dishonor Holocaust victims and risk drawing extremist groups into the city.

“There is no requirement for us to hold such a concert and if we were asked to do so, we would not do it,” Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib said, backing the public outcry.

His deputy for culture, Jiří Pospíšil, was even more direct.

“Prague is not a place to celebrate Nazism. We experienced the horrors of World War II firsthand, and now we should not give space to people who glorify these crimes,” He said. “I am strongly against Kanye West performing in Prague. A person who does not hide his admiration for Hitler has no business in Prague!”

West’s behavior has already led to the cancellation of a major Slovakian Hip-Hop festival he was set to headline earlier in 2025. Organizers are now reportedly eyeing Prague as the replacement venue.

Earlier this year, Kanye West’s Australian visa was revoked by the Department of Home Affairs due to his release of the song “Heil Hitler.” The track glorifies Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and promotes Nazism.

The visa cancellation followed a series of antisemitic remarks and Nazi praise made by West on social media, including declaring himself a Nazi.