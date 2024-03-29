Sheck Wes Claims Kanye West Stole His Cadence, Flow, Beat & Tempo For “Carnival”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Harlem rapper says the G.O.O.D. Music founder is delusional.

Kanye West has inserted himself in the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Ye’s recent remarks about the two Hip-Hop superstars led to Sheck Wes calling him out for allegedly stealing his musical aesthetic.

According to reports, Sheck Wes posted a response on Instagram blasting the Chicago native. The “Mo Bamba” hitmaker claimed Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s chart-topping single “Carnival” ripped off the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate.

“You stole my whole cadence, flow, beat, tempo to get to #1. [You’re] delusional and [you] ain’t check in [with] the buzzins!! [You] n##### really bugged out!” Sheck Wes commented on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival” featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track spent two weeks in the pole position of the rankings.

Sheck Wes scored a Top 10 hit when “Mo Bamba” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 in 2018. That single lives on the Mudboy album which came out via Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and Interscope Records.

Kanye West caused a stir online on Thursday (March 29) by posting a message claiming he “washed” Kendrick Lamar on their “No More Parties in LA” collaboration. The 46-year-old provocateur also insisted he “washed” Drake at their joint Free Larry Hoover concert.