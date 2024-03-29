Sheck Wes Claims Kanye West Stole His Cadence, Flow, Beat & Tempo For “Carnival”

Kanye West has inserted himself in the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Ye’s recent remarks about the two Hip-Hop superstars led to Sheck Wes calling him out for allegedly stealing his musical aesthetic.
According to reports, Sheck Wes posted a response on Instagram blasting the Chicago native. The “Mo Bamba” hitmaker claimed Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s chart-topping single “Carnival” ripped off the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate.
“You stole my whole cadence, flow, beat, tempo to get to #1. [You’re] delusional and [you] ain’t check in [with] the buzzins!! [You] n##### really bugged out!” Sheck Wes commented on Instagram.
Earlier this month, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival” featuring Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track spent two weeks in the pole position of the rankings.
Sheck Wes scored a Top 10 hit when “Mo Bamba” peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 in 2018. That single lives on the Mudboy album which came out via Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records and Interscope Records.
Kanye West caused a stir online on Thursday (March 29) by posting a message claiming he “washed” Kendrick Lamar on their “No More Parties in LA” collaboration. The 46-year-old provocateur also insisted he “washed” Drake at their joint Free Larry Hoover concert.