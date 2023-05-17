Slowthai Denies Rape Allegations; Faces Charges In England

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Slowthai, who was charged with two counts of rape in England, said he is confident his name will be cleared.

British rapper Slowthai appeared in Oxfordshire magistrates court via video to face rape charges on Tuesday (May 16).

According to multiple reports, Slowthai was charged with two counts of rape. He maintained his innocence on social media.

“Regarding the allegations being reported about me, I categorically deny the charges,” he wrote. “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. I ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

Prosecutors accused Slowthai of raping a woman in Oxford in September 2021. Authorities charged him with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent.

Slowthai, whose real name is Tyron Frampton, did not enter a plea at Tuesday’s hearing. His next court date is scheduled for June 15.

Earlier this year, Slowthai released his third studio album UGLY via Interscope Records. The project peaked at No. 2 on the British charts. It was the third Top 10 album of his career.

Slowthai collaborated with Tyler, the Creator and Brockhampton in recent years. The 28-year-old artist also appeared on the Gorillaz album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.