Snoop Dogg And Son Cordell Broadus Launch Death Row Games To Support Minority Creators

Cordell Broadus said “it’s an honor” to work with his father Snoop Dogg on their latest venture, Death Row Games.

Snoop Dogg and his tech entrepreneur son Cordell Broadus have launched Death Row Games to support minority creatives and artists.

The venture uses Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) to design, develop and publish content into the Fortnite ecosystem.

The father and son duo aim to “broaden the narrative” for future audiences and provide opportunities for creators who might otherwise have been overlooked.

Cordell Broadus explained “it’s an honour” to work with his father Snoop Dogg, adding that Death Row Games “brings together” some of their greatest passions.

“Our vision for Death Row Games is to provide access and opportunity to diverse creators to empower them as well as broaden the narrative around what gaming is and can become. We are still in the early stages but my team and I are excited to start building on the UEFN ecosystem where we believe the next generation of audiences are.”

Both Snoop Dogg and Cordell Broadus have previous experience in the gaming industry. The West Coast legend has several collaborations with “Call of Duty,” while his son has impacted the metaverse as his Bored Ape NFT, Champ Medici.

“I think it’s dope for a father and a son to be working together for one, and for two he’s 51 years old,” Broadus said during an interview with AfroTech. He explained that while Snoop “may be out of touch with some of these things,” he’s always there to keep his father “up to speed.”

“It’s just dope to see that we both can empower each other on new information,” Broadus added. “And he can empower me on just giving me access to you, all his resources, and his IP.”