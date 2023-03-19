Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes & More Console Terrace Martin After Legendary Father’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“He was Omaha’s last real jazz musician from the days of North Omaha being a music town,” longtime friend/mentee Paul Allen IV tells AllHipHop. “But he was a real musician, so he played all styles of music throughout the years. He cared about teaching young people and stood for the excellence that this town was known for in its heyday. He held everyone up to that standard until the end and called them out if they feel short.”

Terrace Martin, celebrated musician/producer for Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and many more, is mourning the death of his father, jazz artist Curly Martin. Terrace announced his father’s passing last week with an Instagram post that read, “Rest well master teacher. I will continue the mission. I love you dad. Rest in power & love Curly Martin.”

Condolences from his friends, fans and peers flooded the comment section. Snoop Dogg wrote, “Stay strong. My mamma greeting him at the gate,” while Robert Glasper wrote, “My n-gga…u made him proud.” Kamasi Washington added: “Rest in Power Curly Martin! T your father is an amazing and beautiful spirit. As he travels to the next phase of life I’m sure he is most proud of the man in you that he has still on this earth. I love you Terrace praying for strength and peace for you and your family.”

Rapsody, Hi-Tek, Busta Rhymes, 9th Wonder, Pharoahe Monch, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lil Eazy E, PJ Morton, DJ Rhettmatic and Adrian Younge were among the many others surrounding Terrace with love, a testament to his impact on the culture.

Ernest “Curly” Martin was a renowned jazz drummer born in Omaha, Nebraska and member of the Omaha Black Music Hall of Fame. He was recently honored with a Life Achievement Award from the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award (OEAA). He passed away on March 13 at the age of 79 following a long illness.

Curly is survived by fiancée Cynthia Taylor and a host of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday (March 25) in Omaha. Find the information below and keep scrolling for more of Terrace’s posts.