Snoop Dogg: I Think All Of Death Row Records Should Be In My Hands

At one point, Death Row Records was the most commercially successful Hip Hop record company on the planet. With artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 2Pac on the roster, the West Coast imprint produced classic albums and songs for years.

Snoop Dogg now wants to take control of what’s left of the once-dominant Death Row empire. During an interview with Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the D-O-DOUBLE-G spoke about wanting to run his former label home.

“I think all of Death Row should be in my hands,” said Snoop Dogg. “I should be running that s###, just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam. Death Row means more to me because I helped create that.”

The pop culture icon continued, “I think they should give me that, let me run that s###, put the merchandise out, with the music all over the world. Find some new West Coast acts. Just look at it like this, if they had [given] it to me five years ago, I would’ve had Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, YG. Anything coming out the West would’ve been on Death Row.”

Snoop Dogg’s Algorithm Album Is On The Way

Snoop Dogg is currently serving as an executive creative consultant for Def Jam Recordings. He will release his upcoming studio album, Algorithm, via the legendary New York City-based label.

Previously, Snoop Dogg also released projects on No Limit Records, Priority Records, Geffen Records, RCA Records, Columbia Records, eOne, and EMPIRE. However, his classic 1993 album Doggystyle came out during his Death Row era.

Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm will arrive on November 12. The Long Beach representative stated, “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

Dr. Dre and Suge Knight helped found Death Row Records in the early 1990s. The Blackstone Group bought the rights to Death Row’s music catalog from the Hasbro corporation in April. Earlier this year, Death Row began celebrating its 30-year anniversary with a virtual retrospective online gallery and limited-edition NFTs.