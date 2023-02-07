Snoop Dogg Points Out He’s Never Won A Grammy Award

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. is one of the most famous and successful Hip Hop artists of all time. However, the 51-year-old entertainer has never won the most prestigious honor in the music business.

Snoop Dogg used his verified Instagram account to let his 79.1 million followers know that he has been completely shut out when it comes to the Grammy Awards. That unexplainable fact shocked some fans.

On Monday, Snoop shared a screenshot of a list of rappers with the most Grammy wins in history. Watch The Throne collaborators Jay-Z and Kanye “Ye” West lead the pack with 24 victories, respectively.

“Snoop Dogg. 20 nominations. 0 wins. 👊🏾🐾👏🏿,” wrote Broadus in his Instagram post’s caption. Grammy and Oscar winner Jamie Foxx commented, “You deserve that [and] more my G!”

Other blue-checked celebrity accounts, like Wild ‘n Out comedian DC Young Fly and 3T member TJ Jackson, expressed support for Snoop despite him never receiving a golden gramophone from the Recording Academy.

Snoop Dogg’s 16 Grammy Nominations Include A Best Reggae Album Nod

According to the official tally, Snoop Dogg scored 16 Grammy nominations throughout his career. His most recent nomination (Album of the Year) came from his contribution to Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 studio LP To Pimp A Butterfly.

Snoop earned his first Grammy nod in 1994 when Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” made it into the Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group category. He has been nominated for Best Rap Song four times. Plus, his Reincarnated project picked up a Best Reggae Album nom.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place on February 5 in Snoop Dogg’s hometown of Los Angeles. R&B/Pop megastar Beyoncé and Gospel collective Maverick City Music won the most trophies of the night with four each.

Kendrick Lamar won three Grammys on Sunday, including Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. With 17 victories, the Compton native sits in third place on the all-time Hip Hop Grammy winners list behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.