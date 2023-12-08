Snoop Dogg Reveals Exactly How Much Money He Made From 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is lifting the lid on exactly how much money he made after racking up one billion Spotify streams.

Snoop Dogg is continuing to rail against the lack of transparency on streaming platforms, sharing what he made after racking up a billion Spotify streams.

Earlier this year, the Death Row Records honcho questioned why music-streaming services paid artists so little. He went viral following an “off-script” rant during a discussion about AI at The Milken Institute’s 2023 Global Conference in Beverly Hills in May.

Snoop Dogg asked, “Can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That s### don’t make sense to me.

“I don’t know who the f### is running the streaming industry if you in here or not? But you need to give us some information on how to f###### track this money down,” he added, calling out the music executives in the room. “Because one plus one ain’t adding up to two.”

Snoop Dogg went off the script and went in on streaming, AI and the writers strike 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7vfl5Cpw1C — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 8, 2023

Snoop Dogg continued expressing his frustration over artist payouts during a recent interview. While appearing on the Business Untitled podcast, he recalled a conversation with his publisher about streaming payouts.

“They just sent me some s### from Spotify where I got a billion streams,” Snoop Dogg recalled. “My publisher hit me. I said, ‘Break that down. How much money is that?’ That s### wasn’t even $45,000.”

Snoop Dogg On Releasing Music As NFTs

He went on to explain what drew him and his son Cordell Broadus into putting out music as NFTs.

“So that was the part where me and my son was winning with the NFT metaverses. We were giving people the opportunity to say, “Give me your music. We going to take our split, but you get yours and you got your own wallet and every time it sells it shows you, so it ain’t no secrets.’ Ain’t no, ‘You got to get a billion streams to get $45,000.’ Nah, you sell a hundred, and if you selling it for $10 you do the math.”

Check out the clip below and watch the interview at the end of the page.