Snoop Dogg To Release New ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape With DJ Drama

Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama previously collaborated on ‘The City Is In Good Hands’ mixtape and the ‘That’s My Work’ series.

Snoop Dogg is reconnecting with DJ Drama for another collaboration.

The D-O-Double G announced plans to release a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama on Monday (September 26). The project is scheduled to drop on October 20, which happens to be Snoop Dogg’s birthday.

“@djdrama I still got it,” he wrote on Instagram. “Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22.”

Snoop Dogg previously worked with DJ Drama on a mixtape series titled That’s My Work. The two collaborated on The City Is In Good Hands mixtape as well.

The upcoming Gangsta Grillz release will add to what’s already been a busy year for Snoop Dogg. Last month, he launched an animated children’s series and his own brand of cereal.

Earlier this month, the legendary rapper unveiled his Mama Snoop line of breakfast foods. He also partnered with Funko for Tha Dogg House, a Snoop Dogg-themed store opening in 2023.

“This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” the Emmy winner said in a press release. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world. Tha Dogg House will blow your mind.”