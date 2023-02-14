Snoop Dogg Turns TikTok Into The Home Of Death Row’s Catalog

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A year after removing Death Row’s music from streaming services, Snoop Dogg made the catalog available through TikTok’s SoundOn platform.

Snoop Dogg teamed with TikTok to put the Death Row Records catalog back online.

TikTok announced a partnership with Snoop Dogg’s label on Tuesday (February 14), bringing Death Row’s music to the app. Death Row aligned with TikTok’s distribution platform SoundOn ahead of the catalog’s wider release, which is due out next week.

Last year, Snoop Dogg removed Death Row music from streaming services. His TikTok deal marked the first time the SoundOn platform ever reissued a catalog.

“Since I took Death Row off streaming almost a year ago, not a day goes by without people asking me to put it back up,” he said in a press release. “As the Super Bowl rolled around, I knew fans would be looking for the music from our iconic performance in 2022, so I wanted to reintroduce the most historic catalog to the people. I reached out to the folks at TikTok to make more history … enjoy y’all.”

Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row in 2022. The brand expanded under his ownership with ventures in the cannabis and wine industries.

A playlist of Death Row’s greatest hits is available now on TikTok’s music hub. Users also have access to a new filter inspired by Snoop Dogg’s “Who Am I? (What’s My Name)” music video.