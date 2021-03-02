Soulja Boy Clashes With WWE Star Randy Orton After Calling Wrestling “Fake”

(AllHipHop News)
Wrestling Twitter and Hip Hop Twitter were lit up this morning as a professional wrestler and a recording artist went back-and-forth in a war of words. As a result, Randal Keith Orton’s stage name was the top trend on the platform.
The master of the RKO finishing move became the topic of conversation because Orton took issue with a specific tweet from Soulja Boy. On February 28, Soulja tweeted, “Rap game faker than WWE.”
Soulja’s post got a response from WWE wrestler T-Bar on March 2. The Retribution member responded. “Does the rap game take years off your life and leave you with countless injuries and debilitating pain? Oh well maybe just stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago.”
Then Orton jumped into the discussion, by telling Soulja, “Fake? Dare this p#### to step up. He don’t like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b#### when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher [than] anyone you’ve come across. Ain’t nuthin but a b#### a##…”
Orton added, “P.S. [24/7 champion Bad Bunny] would beat the f### outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap a## chain and come work for it you one-hit-wonder a## m#### f####.”
Soulja Boy fired back, “Do u know who the f### I am. I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me. Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????” Orton replied, “‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho… I like rap. I bump that s### all day whether it’s Tunechi [Lil Wayne], Meek [Mill], [Jay-Z]… but you call what I do to survive, fake? F### that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya.”
The 30-year-old rapper then tweeted, “If you mad because I spit facts just say that. What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World.” Orton reacted, “U spittin facts? Seems like all you spittin is the same mess you rap about. Nut. Clear your throat my dawg, and be there. Enough talk. Back it up.”
Soulja then directly challenged the former WWE champion. The “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” hitmaker posted, “Cap wrestler. If u really want big Draco to pull up say less.” This online clash between RKO and SB comes after other musicians Bow Wow, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, and Bad Bunny have all been involved in the wrestling industry in some way over the last several months.
