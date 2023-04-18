Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies About His Alleged Abuse In Civil Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend sued him for allegedly beating her with a gun and punching her at a party in 2019.

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Meyers testified against him after suing him over an alleged attack at a 2019 party.

According to Radar Online, Meyers took the stand in her lawsuit against Soulja Boy on April 11 and 12. She sued her ex and Tevin Anderson for allegedly abusing her.

Meyers’ lawyers presented photos of her injuries to the jury. They also shared hospital records and Instagram messages sent by Soula Boy.

Meyers claimed she got into an altercation with her ex’s female friend while trying to leave a party in February 2019. The friend allegedly knocked her to the ground before Soulja Boy attacked.

The rapper allegedly beat Meyers with a gun and punched her. She accused Anderson of tying her to a chair with extension chords and holding her hostage for six hours.

Meyers said Anderson agreed to let her go if she performed a sexual act on him. She acquiesced to his demand and fled the scene to call the police.

The woman allegedly suffered three fractured ribs, but Soulja Boy never faced criminal charges for assault. Cops found weapons in his home, which led to a probation violation.

Soulja Boy denied assaulting Meyers, blaming a third party for her injuries. He is expected to testify in the ongoing civil trial.