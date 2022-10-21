Starz Renews ‘P-Valley’ For A Third Season

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It looks like Lil’ Murda, Uncle Clifford, and Mercedes will be back in Mississippi.

Fans of the Starz series P-Valley will get to see more installments of the popular Katori Hall-created program. The premium cable network announced a 10-episode third season is on the way.

“P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” states Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz.

Busby continues, “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three.”

P-Valley is based on Katori Hall’s play titled P#### Valley. Hall will be back as showrunner and executive producer for the television adaptation. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Katori Hall Expresses Being Blessed To Present A New Chapter Of P-Valley

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire,” says Katori Hall.

The Pulitzer Prize winner adds, “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”

P-Valley season two starred J. Alphonse Nicholson, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Gail Bean, Loretta Devine, and more. Celebrities such as Joseline Hernandez and Megan Thee Stallion made cameos.

According to Starz, P-Valley became the network’s “biggest show” by averaging 10.3 million viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms. Those domestic numbers were more than a 23% increase versus season one in the same time frame.