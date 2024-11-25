Steve Lacy Trolls Drake Following “Fragile Opp” Diss On xQc Stream 

Drake had a few words for Steve Lacy during a surprise livestream with popular Kick star xQc on Sunday night (November 24).
The Toronto superstar fired off several shots at his rivals during the broadcast, including Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd. However, his shade extended further, dissing former Internet guitarist Steve Lacy.
“This guy’s like a fragile opp,” Drake said when xQc played a Steve Lacy track. “But this is a good song though.”
When the streamer asked what he meant, Drake replied, “Chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility.”
It wasn’t long before Lacy responded to Drake, trolling him with multiple Instagram posts.
Steve Lacy reposted the “fragile opp” comment on his Stories, backed by Drake’s “I Get Lonely.”
He also shared a photo of himself doing xQc’s signature “finger heart,” alongside the caption, “WAITTTTTT LMAOOOO WHAT IN THE.”
He didn’t stop there though, Lacy continued trolling with another post, backed by Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.”
“who tryna be my…fragile opp,” he wrote.
Lacy likely incurred Drake’s wrath following his cameo in the video for K. Dot’s “Not Like Us,” and appearance at the Ken & Friends pop-out event.
Drake also held a grudge against former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan for the same reason. He shaded DeRozan on his recent return to the Raptor’s Scotiabank Arena as a Sacramento Kings player.
Meanwhile, social media users were not feeling Drake’s Steve Lacy diss.
“Steve Lacy washes drake on his best day,” one critic asserted. “The drug and alcohol addiction must be getting to his head to go on a white guys stream and talk down on black artists….. hope he gets the help he needs.”
Another questioned, “If Steve lacy fragile wtf is Drake ?”
Check out some more reactions below.