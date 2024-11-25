Steve Lacy Trolls Drake Following “Fragile Opp” Diss On xQc Stream 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Steve Lacy fired back at Drake after the Toronto superstar branded him a “fragile opp” while streaming with xQc.

Drake had a few words for Steve Lacy during a surprise livestream with popular Kick star xQc on Sunday night (November 24).

The Toronto superstar fired off several shots at his rivals during the broadcast, including Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd. However, his shade extended further, dissing former Internet guitarist Steve Lacy.

“This guy’s like a fragile opp,” Drake said when xQc played a Steve Lacy track. “But this is a good song though.”

When the streamer asked what he meant, Drake replied, “Chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility.”

Here’s the clip of Drake calling Steve Lacy an opp pic.twitter.com/wh1mfGTvPW — ✌🏽 (@MrDaeeDaee) November 25, 2024

It wasn’t long before Lacy responded to Drake, trolling him with multiple Instagram posts.

Steve Lacy reposted the “fragile opp” comment on his Stories, backed by Drake’s “I Get Lonely.”

He also shared a photo of himself doing xQc’s signature “finger heart,” alongside the caption, “WAITTTTTT LMAOOOO WHAT IN THE.”

He didn’t stop there though, Lacy continued trolling with another post, backed by Ginuwine’s “So Anxious.”

“who tryna be my…fragile opp,” he wrote.

Lacy likely incurred Drake’s wrath following his cameo in the video for K. Dot’s “Not Like Us,” and appearance at the Ken & Friends pop-out event.

Drake also held a grudge against former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan for the same reason. He shaded DeRozan on his recent return to the Raptor’s Scotiabank Arena as a Sacramento Kings player.

Meanwhile, social media users were not feeling Drake’s Steve Lacy diss.

“Steve Lacy washes drake on his best day,” one critic asserted. “The drug and alcohol addiction must be getting to his head to go on a white guys stream and talk down on black artists….. hope he gets the help he needs.”

Steve Lacy washes drake on his best day…. The drug and alcohol addiction must be getting to his head to go on a white guys stream and talk down on black artists….. hope he gets the help he needs. https://t.co/wRl46J1MLG — ken and friends (@livselement) November 25, 2024

Another questioned, “If Steve lacy fragile wtf is Drake ?”

If Steve lacy fragile wtf is Drake ? https://t.co/8p9nWWVwv9 — 𝓢𝓵𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓻 𝓢𝓾𝓻𝓯𝓮𝓻 𝓑𝓵𝓪𝓬𝓴 (@koliroze1) November 25, 2024

Check out some more reactions below.

Steve lacys reaction to drakes sensitivity and the song choice



Lolololol pic.twitter.com/LsZZXvXrhx — The Amazing Jamaican (@Her0fCanada) November 25, 2024

When Steve Lacy reminds Drake he from COMPTON https://t.co/PTbDwEM2ub pic.twitter.com/R0uqWp9WKE — isaac (@gilluminatii) November 25, 2024

https://twitter.com/datgyalniki/status/1860967970479931828

1. Steve Lacy is a better artist than Drake



2. He’s affiliated, Drake better leave him alone



3. Drake just be making up terms now https://t.co/uJdC1DA2br — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) November 25, 2024

Calling Steve lacy a “fragile opp” is crazy he literally don’t do s### and his discography is insane Steve lacy can be Drake but Drake could never be Steve lacy — mima (@kkrowcaine) November 25, 2024