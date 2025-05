Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stormzy has partnered with Britain’s National Theatre on a secretive upcoming production featuring his music.

Stormzy is joining forces with Britain’s National Theatre for a still-under-wraps production that blends his music with live performance as part of a wider push to diversify the institution’s stage and audience.

The British rapper will be featured in a new show slated to run at the National Theatre’s Dorfman space within the next two years.

The collaboration is part of incoming artistic director Indhu Rubasingham’s first season and was initially pitched in her application for the top job.

Rubasingham jokingly revealed she spent “six to eight months doggedly pursuing Stormzy and his team” before he agreed to take part.

The rapper, known for his chart-topping albums and outspoken activism, said the partnership came naturally after their first meeting.

Stormzy explained he’s “always been drawn to theatre,” adding, “We properly hit it off” after seeing Indhu at the National Theatre. “I’m excited to go on this creative journey with her.”

While few details have been released, Rubasingham confirmed the production will feature Stormzy’s music and described it as “very exciting,” adding, “I’m not saying more than that.”

The project aligns with the National Theatre’s broader efforts to modernize its programming and reach new audiences.

Stormzy, who has long championed access and representation, said his love for the stage made the collaboration a meaningful one.

“It’s such a unique space where storytelling, music and performance all come together in the most powerful way,” he explained. “There’s something about experiencing theatre that’s always stayed with me.”

The rapper’s involvement also reinforces his growing cultural footprint beyond music.

His “Stormzy Effect” has already been credited with boosting Black student enrollment at Cambridge University through his scholarship program.