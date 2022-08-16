SZA Joins Cast Of Eddie Huang’s ‘Tuna Melt’ Movie

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The upcoming motion picture is described as “Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity.”

R&B singer SZA will show off her acting chops in a feature film. The musician born Solána Rowe is set to appear in Tuna Melt by writer/director Eddie Huang.

SZA will play Eddie Huang’s love interest in the forthcoming dramedy. Chloe Cherry, a cast member of HBO’s critically-acclaimed teen drama Euphoria, will star in Tuna Melt as well.

Deadline reports:

Tuna Melt is likened to an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity. Huang will lead the darkly comedic feature as a hitman who unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job. This all transpires in the aftermath of a break-up.

SZA is best known as a Platinum-certified recording artist. The Ctrl album creator’s “All The Stars” collaboration with Kendrick Lamar earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Earlier this year, SZA won her first Grammy Award from The Recording Academy. Her contribution to Doja Cat’s Top 5 hit “Kiss Me More” received the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

SZA also scored Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a soloist. “Good Days” peaked at #9 in 2021. “I Hate U” reached the Top 10 region at the end of 2021 when the song made it to #7 on the rankings.

In addition to being an actor and director, Eddie Huang will serve as a producer for Tune Melt. SB Projects founder/music industry veteran Scooter Braun is also credited as a producer for the movie.

Eddie Huang’s Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir inspired ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat comedy television series. The 40-year-old Washington, DC native directed late Brooklyn rapper Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson in the 2021 film Boogie.