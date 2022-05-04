SZA Rants About Being “Sick Off You N*ggas”

“I be so sick of you n#####, y’all contradicting,” sings SZA on her “I Hate U” single. The Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist expounded on those lyrics on Tuesday.

SZA took to social media to share her feelings about being a public figure. Over 25,000 Twitter accounts like a particular tweet by the 32-year-old, St. Louis-born vocalist.

“I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love [with] music… I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE,” posted SZA. “Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause outside of art it’s f### y’all. Now run [with] that.”

I swear to God if I didn’t accidentally fall in love w music .. I would NEVER EVER COME OUTSIDE . Y’all suck the joy and life out of EVERYTHING. Thank God for purpose cause Outside of art it’s f### y’all . Now run w that . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

The Ctrl album creator also added, “When I said I BE SO SICK OF U N##### YALL CONTRADICTING. I was talking to everyone. Not men. For the record. I hate u was a universal emotion. Take care.”

SZA did not stop there. Moments later she returned to Twitter to offer another thought. The Grammy winner wrote, “And please know when I drop anything it’s not for y’all. It’s to free my m############ self.”

That May 3 tweet by SZA amassed more than 63,000 likes on Twitter. Many fans of the singer/songwriter born Solána Imani Rowe have been patiently waiting for her to drop the follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl studio LP.

When I said I BE SO SICK OF U N##### YALL CONTRADICTING . I was talking to everyone. Not men . For the record . I hate u was a universal emotion. Take care . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

And please know when I drop anything it’s not for y’all . It’s to free my m############ self . — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

NOW EVERYONE HAVE A COCKMEAT SANDWICH AND A MERRY CHRISTMAS 🤍 — SZA (@sza) May 4, 2022

SZA Scores Chart Hit With “I Hate U”

Since the arrival of Ctrl, SZA appeared on songs with Kendrick Lamar (“All the Stars”), Justin Timberlake (“The Other Side”), Doja Cat (“Kiss Me More”), Summer Walker (“No Love”), and other acts.

“I Hate U” became SZA’s highest-debuting solo single on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The track opened at #7 in 2021. Additionally, “I Hate U” broke Apple Music’s record for the most-streamed R&B song by a female artist.

SZA also scored another Top 10 solo hit on the Hot 100 chart with “Good Days” in 2020. As of May 4, she has managed to place sixteen total entries on the Hot 100 with five songs making it into the Top 10.