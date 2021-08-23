T.I. Defends Lizzo Against Body-Shamers

Lizzo made headlines in recent days after the “Rumors” singer broke down on camera in response to negative comments about her weight. Apparently, cyberbullies were targeting her on social media.

Several celebrities, like Cardi B and Chlöe Bailey, came to Lizzo’s defense. Another musician is also backing the Detroit-born performer with a public declaration of support.

Tip “T.I.” Harris took to Instagram to deliver a message to Lizzo and her fat-shamers. In a 7-minute video posted to his IG page, T.I. shared his belief that Lizzo’s haters were actually more upset at themselves than the three-time Grammy winner.

“I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer. Don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that,” said Tip.

The Hustle Gang leader continued, “Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative s### to say that’s because they feel negatively about themselves.”

This is not the first time T.I. has recently weighed in on a viral online conversation about another celebrity. The 40-year-old rapper/actor faced backlash when he compared DaBaby being criticized for making homophobic remarks to Lil Nas X being championed for kissing a man on stage at the BET Awards.

Originally, T.I. wrote, “If Lil Nas X can kick his s### in peace… so should DaBaby 🤷🏽‍♂️. #equality.” He later added, “I ain’t even seen what all the hoopla about, some of y’all m############ just be up in arms and fake caring about s### just cause you ain’t got s### going on in your life over here.”

Last week, former Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan called out T.I. for his comments about the LGBTQ community’s reaction to DaBaby’s offensive statements. Tip responded by offering the opportunity to speak with Jordan in the hopes of creating “teachable moments.”

Lizzo’s “Rumors” with Cardi B is projected to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This would give Lizzo her third Top 10 hit following “Good As Hell” and the chart-topping “Truth Hurts” off 2019’s Cuz I Love You album.