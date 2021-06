The purchase was apparently finalized before his VH1 show was halted due to sexual misconduct allegations

Clifford “T.I.” Harris apparently put down over $3 million for a new home in his home state. The Atlanta-raised rapper reportedly bought a 7-bed, 10-bath, 14,000-square-foot mansion late last year.

According to TMZ, T.I. purchased the estate on the Chattahoochee River for $3,265,000 at the end of 2020. Tip and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris have showcased their family life in Georgia on the VH1 reality series The Family Hustle and Friends & Family Hustle.

In February, VH1 suspended production of the fourth season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle after the couple faced allegations of sexual abuse by multiple women. The alleged victims accused T.I. and Tiny of trafficking, drugging, and coercion.

T.I. denied involvement in any sex-related crimes. In January, The L.I.B.R.A. album creator posted an 8-minute Instagram video addressing the initial accusations. More women have since implicated T.I. and Tiny in additional possible crimes.

The Daily Beast reported that T.I. and Tiny are under criminal investigation in Los Angeles County, California following an anonymous woman claiming she was drugged and assaulted by the couple in 2005. A separate case in Las Vegas has supposedly been closed by local authorities because the statute of limitations for the alleged 2010 incident has passed.

“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country,” said T.I. and Tiny’s attorney Steve Sadow.

Some of the accusers started to hire lawyers and contact law enforcement following Glam University founder Sabrina Peterson calling out T.I. for allegedly putting a gun to her head. She then threatened to sue T.I., Tiny, and the couple’s former friend/co-worker Shekinah Anderson for defamation.

Peterson offered to drop the lawsuit if T.I. publicly apologized within seven days of her request. The 40-year-old musician/actor and Tiny laughed off the proposal. Peterson then seemed to react to the mockery by referring to T.I. as a narcissist.