Judge Won’t Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit Against T.I. And Tiny

A Los Angeles judge has denied T.I. and Tiny’s motion to dismiss their former friend Sabrina Peterson’s defamation lawsuit against the couple.

Peterson is suing Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and their associate Shekinah Anderson for defamation, invasion of privacy, interference with prospective economic advantage and infliction of emotional distress. Peterson’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn spoke with OnSite to confirm his client’s lawsuit will proceed.

“The case goes on — T.I., Tiny, as well as Shekinah’s anti-SLAPP motion failed and Sabrina is entitled to get justice for the defamation that was visited upon her by the Harrises and Ms. Anderson,” he said.

Anti-SLAPP laws are designed to prevent someone from using the courts and lawsuit threats to stifle a person’s First Amendment rights.

“The next move is on the Harrises to answer the four counts that judge allows,” Blackburn stated.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Sotelo determined Peterson established a “probability of prevailing” in her claims against Tip, his wife and Anderson. The friend-turned-foe has accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her.

Peterson initially publicized the accusations via Instagram in January. In the aftermath, various women began to reach out with sexual abuse allegations against T.I. and Tiny.

The couple has been accused of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation. The Los Angeles Police Department began a criminal investigation into the alleged sexual assault in May.

T.I. and Tiny have denied all of the allegations. In an appearance on the Big Facts podcast, Tip maintained his innocence.

“S### didn’t happen,” he proclaimed.

At the Big Facts podcast taping, the Grand Hustle founder also insisted he had complete faith in any investigation.

“They sent that s### to the feds,” he said. “They sent that s### to GBI [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] … I trust any legal, law facility to do their job.”