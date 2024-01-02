Tamar Braxton Responds To Backlash Over Sister Toni Rejecting Chrisean Rock’s Hand In Leaked Prayer Circle Footage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tamar Braxton is furious that her sister Toni is facing backlash after footage of Chrisean Rock breaking up her prayer circle leaked online.

Tamar Braxton is disgusted that behind-the-scenes footage from the night Chrisean Rock allegedly assaulted her backup dancer leaked online.

The reality TV star went viral in November after attending one of Braxton’s shows. Rock was said to be upset that she wasn’t allowed to perform, sparking an altercation with dancer James Wright. Tamar Braxton claimed Wright suffered multiple injuries which required hospital treatment. Rock denied the allegations, accusing Braxton of clout chasing and trying to “embarrass me publicly.”

On Monday (January 1), TMZ shared a video showing tensions flared earlier in the evening. Chrisean Rock awkwardly breaks up Tamar Braxton’s prayer circle, moving her sister Toni out of the way so she can stand beside her. Toni appears alarmed and refuses to hold Rock’s hand as the prayer continues.

Everybody looked SHOCKED when Chrisean Rock interrupted Tamar Braxton’s prayer circle. Toni Braxton got me crying tho 😂 pic.twitter.com/9pnOjDniTI — Sexyy Red Burner (@ChriseanRockin) January 1, 2024

Tamar Braxton Outrage Over Leaks, Responds To Backlash Over Sister Toni

It’s unclear who posted the footage, but Tamar Braxton is fuming over the leak. She took to social media Monday to call out the culprit.

“I wasn’t going to say anything because I think that at this point y’all are going to believe whatever you want,” she wrote on X. “And ALL the events that happened was unfortunate. But what is truly DISGUSTING is that my dressing room and prayer is a sacred place and whomever released that can go straight to hell.”

I wasn’t going to say anything because I think that at this point y’all are going to believe whatever you want. And ALL the events that happened was unfortunate. But what is truly DISGUSTING is that my dressing room and prayer is a sacred place and whomever released that can go… — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) January 1, 2024

Tamar Braxton returned later on Monday to address the backlash over her sister Toni’s refusal to join hands with Chrisean Rock.

“I’m OVER it!! Coming for my sister who has lupus and don’t even really come outside was the line for me. This is so traumatic,” she continued. “Having to relive that night because some greedy person wanted to sell footage. Well now i have the ALL the footage y’all been waiting on. God don’t like ugly. It’s all on my YouTube. I’m Never EVER discussing this again Goodnight.”