Chrisean Rock Accuses Tamar Braxton And Backup Singer Of Lying About Assault For Clout  

Chrisean Rock claims Tamar Braxton and her backup singer are accusing her of assault for clout because they don’t have careers of their own.

Chrisean Rock accused Tamar Braxton and her team of lying amid allegations she assaulted a backup singer over the weekend.

Tamar Braxton claimed Chrisean Rock assaulted James Wright Chanel during her Baltimore show, leaving him with multiple injuries which required hospital treatment.

However, the Baddies South star denies the claims and slammed Braxton and her team in an Instagram Live Tuesday (November 14), accusing them of clout chasing and “lying” about taking legal action over the incident.

“You try to embarrass me publicly, like I deserve that,” Chrisean Rock said. “That’s cool. Be Safe. That’s all I got to say. You over there fake crying. Be safe. That fake crying ain’t gone save you.”

Chrisean Rock also addressed Chanel’s IG livestream, where he claimed he was getting his teeth fixed as a result of the alleged assault.

“The b#### ass nigaa ain’t have nothing on his face,” she added. “Why he lying? Why he didn’t show his face? No, a n#### didn’t touch you.”

According to Chrisean, Tamar Braxton and her team want to paint her as the bad guy for clout. “They need that for their career, cos they don’t have none,” Rock said. Check out her comments below.

Tamar Braxton’s Tour Manager Claims He Witnessed Chrisean Rock Assault Chanel

Braxton’s tour manager also went live on Instagram on Tuesday. He claimed to have witnessed the alleged assault and said he was standing right next to Chanel when Rock struck him with multiple blows. The tour manager claims Chanel and Rock disagreed over whether she was waiting by the stage when it was her time to perform, leaving Rock enraged.

“Chrisean said – say I wasn’t there on the side of the stage one more time,’” he recalled. Before Chanel could get his response out, Chrisean Rock began hitting him.

“Literally happened just like that,” he added. “And here I am like ‘this girl just hit this boy a couple of times with those big ass rings on her finger.’”