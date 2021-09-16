Tank Says He Stands With Nicki Minaj During COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy

For the past week, Nicki Minaj has been caught up in controversy. The Queen album creator decided to share her thoughts about the COVID-19 vaccine by claiming someone she knows became impotent after getting vaccinated.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” tweeted Nicki Minaj.

Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as health officials in Trinidad and Tobago debunked Nicki Minaj’s impotence tweet. That did not stop the 38-year-old rapper to continue ranting on social media about her vaccine hesitancy.

"The answer to that, Jake, is a resounding no" — asked about Nicki Minaj's tweet regarding her cousin's friend's balls, Dr. Fauci says there's no evidence the Covid vaccines cause reproductive issues pic.twitter.com/2wuqy14fDi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2021

While many people online rebuked Nicki Minaj, she did get some public backing from another recording artist. R&B singer Tank took to Twitter to express his support for the Young Money Entertainment representative.

“I stand with #NickiMinaj 💙,” tweeted Tank on Wednesday night. The “Maybe I Deserve” performer did not clarify if he agrees with Minaj’s disproven take on vaccinations causing fertility issues or if he is simply defending Minaj in general.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj has also had to deal with more of her recent statements being called into question. She claimed Twitter blocked her account and the Joe Biden Administration invited her to the White House.

However, Twitter denied the company is preventing Nicki Minaj from tweeting at the moment. In addition, a White House spokesperson said Minaj was only offered a phone call with a doctor to “answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

All of the COVID-19 vaccine drama is playing out as Nicki Minaj is also facing a harassment lawsuit from a woman who says she was raped by Minaj’s current partner. Kenneth Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995, and he recently pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

fyi: A Twitter spokesperson tells me they "did not take any enforcement action" on Nicki Minaj's account — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 15, 2021